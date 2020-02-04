Fundraising appeal for life-changing treatment

A WELL known Ballymoney business man has launched an appeal to raise £10,000 which would fund life-changing Stem Cell Treatment for his Ballycastle born wife.

Chris Montgomery wants to take Laura to Russia in a bid to give her a better quality of life as she faces a daily strugge with Multiple Sclerosis.

The couple own Monty’s Cafe in Ballymoney, and Chris spoke to The Chronicle about Laura’s diagnosis.

He said: “Laura is a 34-year-old woman living a daily struggle due to her Active Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in October 2016.

“Throughout Laura's school days she was very active and into hockey and netball, she always ran the relay race as she was lightning fast.

“When she finished her education she worked full time and was always a grafter.

“I met my wife when we were both 21. We enjoyed lots of outdoor activities, we loved to take our dogs on long forest walks and to the beach.

“We married on my 26th birthday, Laura turned 26 just four days before me. It truly was the happiest day of our lives.

“Just before our first wedding anniversary, Laura started experiencing weakness in her left leg. As weeks and months went by, Laura began to walk with a permanent limp and also started to experience weakness in her left arm.

“After almost three years of attending her own GP, she was finally referred to a neurologist. The neurologist put her through numerous tests and within a year was able to give us her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.”

However, despite subsequent scans showing positive results, Laura’s day-to-day mobility is deteriorating as she struggles to stay on her feet.

“Three years after her diagnosis, Laura is confusing every health care professional as any MRI scans she’s had done over the past three years has shown no signs of new lesions or no enhancement of any lesions she already has,” Chris continued.

Continued on page 3.