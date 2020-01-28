Grateful mum thanks Gorran for 'star' treatment

A GRATEFUL mum has nominated a Garvagh school for a special award to thank staff, parents and pupils who supported her children following a family tragedy.

Caroline Smyth told The Chronicle she had nominated Gorran Primary for a Families First Gold Star Award in recognition of its outstanding pastoral care.

She said: “The school has a warm and friendly atmosphere and is so caring towards its pupils. Everyone at Gorran has been an amazing support to Harry and Ellie over the last year following the death of their Dad.”

* To find out more about the Families First Awards, which will be presented at Titanic Belfast on February 7, or how to vote visit https://familiesfirstawards.co.uk/award/families-first-ni-education-awardsfebruary-2020-titanic-belfast

