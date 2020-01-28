Glenullin windfarm plans stalled

PLANS to build a new electricity substation and overhead lines in the Glenullin area have been deferred after councillors expressed concerns over potential health risks.

The decision to seek further advice from the Public Health Agency emerged after a lengthy debate over an application by network operator SONI during the first planning committee meeting of the New Year, on Wednesday.

Planning officers had recommended approving the planning application. However, councillors voted in favour of a proposal tabled by Alderman George Duddy to seek more information on potential health risks to residents living in close proximity to the substation.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.