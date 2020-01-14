Tears are shed on the picket line

THERE were emotional scenes outside Causeway Hospital on Friday as members of the Royal College of Nursing turned out for their third day of industrial action over pay and working conditions.

Nurses braved icy conditions on a picket line at the hospital's entrance from 8am until 3pm, spurred on by passing motorists who hooted their horns in support.

Among protestors was Eleanor McWilliams, 59, who has nursed for more than four decades.

The Coleraine mum-of-three said: "I've been at Causeway since it opened so I've seen lots of changes over the years, sadly not for the better."

