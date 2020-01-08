Causeway Hospital: Nurses strike for the second time in a month over pay and staffing levels

INDUSTRIAL action over took place at Causeway Hospital today (Wednesday).

The picket protest by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) marks the second day of strikes after disgruntled nurses first went on strike back in December in a row over pay and staffing levels.

A group of around 60 nurses and staff from the hospital stood by the roadside today as vehicles passed by throughout the day sounding their horns as a mark of support for the protesters.

Across the province, approximately 9,000 nurses went on strike and it is believed that more than 2,000 appointments and procedures have been cancelled as a result of the strike action.

Earlier today, the Health and Social Care Board said it expected “significant disruption” across the province as the strikes took place. However, the feeling amongst protestors and union officials outside the hospital earlier today was quite clear that they are not standing down until a resolution to the problem is found.

Services across health and social care have also been affected with further strike action set to take place at Causeway Hospital and further afield on Friday.

*Read the full reaction inside this week's Chronicle.