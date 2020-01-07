Best friends welcome New Year’s Day ‘bundles of joy’

LAST Wednesday marked the start of a new decade and with that came the arrival of the borough's first new born, Balnamore's newest baby boy Harry Justin Thomas Kane.

Mum Nadine and father Craig were overjoyed as they welcomed their second son into the world at 8.29am on New Year's Day.

Quite remarkably, Nadine's oldest schoolfriend, Carly, and her partner Leigh also welcomed a beautiful baby boy called Lex Joseph Sloan into the world on the same day.

Little Lex was born a number of hours after Harry, who created his own little piece of history by becoming the first baby born across the Northern Trust area. Harry was also the first baby born at Causeway Hospital in the new decade.

Baby Harry weighed 8lb 14oz whilst Lex weighed 8lb 1oz and both boys have been described by their doting mothers as a New Year's Day ‘bundles of joy.’

Both Nadine and Carly were due to give birth on Christmas Eve. However, new arrivals Harry and Lex obviously felt the time was not suitable to make an appearance meaning their mothers had to wait an extra eight days before giving birth.

The ladies are past pupils of Coleraine High School and Carly gave us a little bit of an insight into the incredible story of how the best friends gave birth on the same day.

