‘Time for change’ at Taggarts as office building demolished

A BIT of history was demolished on Meetinghouse Street Ballymoney yesterday (Monday), with the offices of Hugh Taggart & Sons Ltd making way for the new Lidl Store, currently under construction.

Commenting, Colin Taggart said: "My dad, Hubert, who passed away five years ago, built that office when he moved the business down from Church Street in April 1963."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.