Court hears of ‘kidnap ordeal' with three suspects still on the run

Court hears of ‘kidnap ordeal' with three suspects still on the run

Coleraine Court House.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAN jumped out of a window to escape after being kidnapped and driven to addresses in Ballymoney and Coleraine during a three-hour ordeal, a court heard yesterday (Monday).
One of the suspects, with an address on the north Coast of county Antrim, was due to appear by video link at Coleraine Courthouse accused of kidnapping, theft of around £500 as well as aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm.
But the link to Maghaberry prison wasn't working and proceedings went ahead in the 29-year-old's absence.
North Antrim Magistrates heard how three other suspects wanted in connection with the alleged lunchtime kidnapping last Tuesday (December 10) were on the run and “being actively sought” by police.

 

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354