DUP top polls in East Londonderry and North Antrim as Alliance votes increase

THE DUP's Gregory Campbell has been re-elected as MP for East Londonderry but with reduced support.

The sitting MP saw his share of the vote drop from almost half the ballots cast in 2017 to 40.1% this time around.

As expected, Mr. Campbell finished well ahead of his rivals including the SDLP's Cara Hunter who took second spot with 15.7% of the votes. The result took the party into second place ahead of Sinn Fein.

It proved a close battle in East Londonderry between the two parties as just 30 votes separated the pair. In the end, the SDLP gained 6,158 votes whilst Sinn Fein gathered a total of 6,128.

The Alliance party's province-wide surge was reflected locally in a strong showing for Chris McCaw who increased his share by 9% to 15% of the vote overall.

Ulster Unionist candidate Richard Holmes came in fifth whilst Sean McNicholl of Aontu propped up the field.

Voter turnout was down by 4.4 percentage points since the last general election.

More than 39,000 people, 56.8% of those eligible to vote, went to polling stations across the area on Thursday, in the first December general election since 1923.

Meanwhile, in North Antrim, Ian Paisley was re-elected as MP despite his overall vote falling by over 11%.

Mr. Paisley received 47.4% of the votes whilst the UUP’s Robin Swann increased his share from 11.3% to 18.5%.

Alliance also polled well, with Patricia O’Lynn obtaining 6,231 votes, bringing their percentage vote to 14.1% which was up 8.5% from 2017.

Sinn Fein’s Cara McShane got 5,632 votes with her 12.8% share down 3.5%.

The SDLP’s Margaret Anne McKillop got 2,943 votes or 6.7% up 1.4%.

Independent candidate Stephen Palmer got 246 votes, 0.6%, his vote share up 0.6%.

Voter turnout was down by 6.9 percentage points since the last general election.

*Read full election reaction inside next week's Chronicle.