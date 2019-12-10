Prayer vigil held at beach for Deirdre McShane

THE dark sombre weather matched the mood of the mourners as they gathered on Ballycastle beach early this morning to remember Deirdre McShane, the mother-of-two who tragically lost her life there yesterday morning.

Family, friends, swimming buddies and those who wanted to pay their respects to the well known and much loved community midwife attended to hear Reverend Alex Wimberly voice words of comfort and condolence in a place Deirdre loved.

There were emotional scenes as flowers were thrown into the water in remembrance of the very much loved mother, sister, auntie and friend.

Last night Deirdre's employers, The Northern Trust, described her as a "kind, dedicated and passionate about providing excellent maternity care to mothers and babies."

