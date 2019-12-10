No decision on beach parking charges - yet!

THE council's largest party has indicated support for car park charges at some of the North Coast's most popular tourist destinations.

But a final decision on the introduction of tariffs at Portrush Portstewart, Portballintrae, Ballintoy and Ballycastle, which was due last week, has been deferred until after Christmas.

Last week the Chronicle reported on how proposals were tabled last month at a closed-door meeting of the Environmental Services Committee.

This time around when members met for their full monthly meeting, they insisted any debate must be held in public.

