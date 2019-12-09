Police confirm one woman has died following Ballycastle beach incident

Police confirm one woman has died following Ballycastle beach incident
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

POLICE have confirmed that one woman has died and another has been taken to hospital following an early morning swimming incident at Ballycastle beach.

Inspector Mick Wood said: "Police received a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service shortly after 8.30am for the concern for safety of two female swimmers at Ballycastle beach in the Cushendall Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and The Coastguard.

"Tragically, one of the women passed away at the scene.

"The second female has been taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.

"Our officers remain at the scene as we continue to deal with this tragic incident."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354