Road safety campaigner tells of daughter's relief that 'lottery factor' removed on Gracehill Rd as 'STOP' signs finally go up

STOP signs campaigner Mr William Taylor has spoken of his own and his daughter's relief that the 'lottery factor' has been removed from driving on Gracehill Road past two notorious junctions.

Finally relenting to the pressure created by months of hard lobbying the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) has erected Stop signs at Bregagh Rd (Clintyfinnan) and Fivey Road (Walkers Cross) junctions.

Work began on Wednesday Nov 27 with DFI confirming to the Chronicle that the Stop signs were up on Friday afternoon.

Mr Taylor of Farmers for Action (FFA) and UUP MLA Robin Swann have both welcomed the news that DFI had kept their word.

