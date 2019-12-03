'Massive' Foodbank donations welcome - 69% spike in demand

Hurling sticks gang attack - the courts will not sanction or condone ‘ad hoc vigilantism’ - Judge
At the annual Christmas Tesco Donation for Ballymoney Foodbank are Jarlaith Hegarty, Hugh Osborne, Tesco Manager Michelle McConville, Peter Rawlings, Julie Adams, Sandra Phoenix and Walter McCallum.
THE annual Tesco collection for Ballymoney Foodbank was held on November 21-23 with the public donating an incredible 2035 kilos of food and £1178.67 during the collection.
Describing this as a "massive success" Ballymoney Foodbank has also revealed that almost 60 tonnes of food has been given out since they formed almost six years ago.
Co Director Peter Rollins said: “Once again the generosity of the Ballymoney public was overwhelming and I wish to thank all those who donated food, toiletries and money.
Co-Director Jarlath Hegarty advised that the demand for help from Foodbank as been steadily increasing with referrals being received from numerous statutory and professional organisations.
