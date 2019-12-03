'Massive' Foodbank donations welcome - 69% spike in demand

THE annual Tesco collection for Ballymoney Foodbank was held on November 21-23 with the public donating an incredible 2035 kilos of food and £1178.67 during the collection.

Describing this as a "massive success" Ballymoney Foodbank has also revealed that almost 60 tonnes of food has been given out since they formed almost six years ago.

Co Director Peter Rollins said: “Once again the generosity of the Ballymoney public was overwhelming and I wish to thank all those who donated food, toiletries and money.

Co-Director Jarlath Hegarty advised that the demand for help from Foodbank as been steadily increasing with referrals being received from numerous statutory and professional organisations.

