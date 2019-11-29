Irish Open set for Portstewart return

PORTSTEWART Golf Club is set to host the Irish Open for the second time in five years after it was revealed that it is to stage the tournament in 2021.

The club's Strand Course successfully hosted the European Tour event in 2017 when Jon Rahm proved a popular winner.

A breakthrough victory, the big Spaniard added a second Irish Open title at Lahinch in county Clare this summer and is currently ranked number three in the world.

He has often spoke about his love affair with Ireland and no doubt organisers will be hopeful that he will again be in the field when the event returns north in two years' time.

Approval for the 2021 tournament was granted by Portstewart Golf Club members at the club's annual general meeting on Thursday evening.

The 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held at the Mount Juliet Estate in county Kilkenny at the end of May.

More to follow...