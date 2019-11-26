New faces at Carols Together but Christian message of goodwill is the same

POPULAR cross community Carol Service 'Carols Together' moves into a new era this year, with three out of the four clergymen leading next Monday's event, doing so for the first time.

Joining Carols Together regular, the Church of Ireland's Rev. Andrew Sweeney, for the first time will be Fr Damian McCaughan of Our Lady and St Patrick's Catholic Church; Rev. Stephen McCracken of First Ballymoney Presbyterian and Rev Tommy Stevenson of the Methodists.

Carols Together is now a well established annual event, having been going around 20 years and attracting over 800 people every year.

Starting from Our Lady and St Patrick's Church, Castle Street at 7pm this Monday December 2 the Christian message of hope and goodwill to all people remains the same.

