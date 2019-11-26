Council bid to cut £0.75m grant scheme

Sporting clubs and community groups could be hit as councillors make crucial vote

Council bid to cut £0.75m grant scheme
by Peter Winter

by Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have voted to withdraw grants aimed at helping sports clubs and community groups build new facilities.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Capital Grants Programme supports external infrastructure projects, as long as they are aligned to the council’s aims and objectives.

In recent years, the council has borrowed around £750,00 per year to distribute among successful applicants.
On Tuesday however, members of the Leisure and Development Committee voted to scrap the scheme for the rest of the current council's term.

