Council bid to cut £0.75m grant scheme

COUNCILLORS have voted to withdraw grants aimed at helping sports clubs and community groups build new facilities.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Capital Grants Programme supports external infrastructure projects, as long as they are aligned to the council’s aims and objectives.

In recent years, the council has borrowed around £750,00 per year to distribute among successful applicants.

On Tuesday however, members of the Leisure and Development Committee voted to scrap the scheme for the rest of the current council's term.

Read more on this inside the Chronicle.