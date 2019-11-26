Congratulations caring Marie - 34 years of volunteering recognised in prestigious UK wide award

BALLYMONEY woman Marie Mitchel has been awarded the British Geriatric Society (BGS) Special Medal 2019, which recognises a non-clinical professional who has made an outstanding contribution to promoting the health and well-being of older people.

Marie has been volunteering for over 30 years, first with Arthritis Care, then Versus Arthritis, formed when Arthritis Care joined with Arthritis Research.

She has worked across a number of roles including delivering self-management training courses, running a local branch, fundraising and this award highlights her amazing dedication.

Commenting on the award, Marie said: “I was absolutely delighted, chuffed to bits. It was totally out of the blue, totally unexpected.

“I've enjoyed my volunteering and would do it all again.

“I would say to anyone out there with a few hours to spare, the best thing they can do is volunteer for any charity, it gives you a buzzing feeling, a feel good factor.”

