Bennet House closure fears confirmed

THE Royal British Legion has confirmed it is considering proposals to close the charity's Bennet House Hotel in Portrush.

"The Legion is now consulting with staff members about proposals on whether to close the charity’s four hotels and discontinue its home maintenance service, as both areas of support are available through other providers or more cost-effective means." the charity stated

Director-General Charles Byrne said the Legion must ensure services met the needs of today's armed forces community and prioritise funds for the most urgent calls for help.

"We are putting forward proposals to ensure the charity can address the challenges ahead of us.

“These include increasing resource in order to better personalise our support and build plans to fit each individual’s needs, bolstering our care services for older members of our community, and grant funding external organisations who are providing specialist or localised support which meet the needs of our community in a way the Legion cannot through our existing services.

"However, to start more of this work we do need to stop doing something else, which has led us to put forward proposals on our four hotels and home maintenance service.

"We do not make these proposals lightly and we are well aware of the impact the proposals could have on our staff who have made hugely valuable contributions to the charity’s work.

"Over the coming months we will be ensuring our staff’s voices are heard and that they play a vital part in the decisions that we face.”