'Long and difficult process' but old Ballymoney Police Station restoration now completed

NEW tenants are moving into the old Ballymoney Police station on Charlotte Street now completely refurbished and transformed into social housing.

The building had become very run down in its final years as a police station, but was sold to Clanmill Housing Association after the new station was opened across the road in 2012.

Careful restoration has transformed the B2 listed historic station building, before that the 'Jail-house and Keeper’s house', into two beautiful 1-bedroom and six 2-bedroom apartments.

The circa £1.5 million restoration, which was part funded by the Department for Communities, has given these buildings a future.

*For full story see this week's paper.