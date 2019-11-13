Republic's Foreign Minister in Edinburgh to review Ireland-Scotland relationship

THE Republic's Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney is in Edinburgh today (Wednesday, 13 November) to begin the joint bilateral review of Ireland-Scotland relations.

His office say that the close cultural and economic ties that bind Ireland and Scotland will form the focus of his engagements.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said:

“This will be my first official visit to Edinburgh as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade. The purpose of this visit is to reaffirm the Irish Government’s full commitment to strengthen relations with our Scottish neighbours - a key element of the broader Ireland-UK relationship.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon; and Cabinet Secretaries Hyslop and Russell.

“Over the coming months, Ireland and Scotland will be reviewing the full spectrum of our relations looking to expand their full potential in areas such as business, community and cultural ties. Post Brexit this Government is determined to have the closest possible relationship with the UK and this review is part of this process.”

The Tánaiste will also have an exchange over lunch with Irish and Scottish business leaders and attend a reception hosted by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Ken Macintosh, for parliamentarians and leaders in academia, sport, culture, and business.”