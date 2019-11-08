Frosses Road reopens as man in his 80's remains critical

THE Frosses Road, between the Kilraughts Road and Portrush Road roundabouts is now re-opened following a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning (Friday November 8).

PSNI Inspector David Anderson said: “At around 8.00am, it was reported that a car collided with a male pedestrian. The man, who is in his 80’s has been taken to hospital. His condition is described as critical.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney at the time of the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 296 08/11/19.”