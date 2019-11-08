Frosses Road closed near Ballymoney after road traffic collision

THE Frosses Road, Ballymoney, has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision this morning, Friday November 8.

Police say diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The accident resulted in lots of congestion in and around Ballymoney earlier this morning with traffic slowed up on the bypass and an ambulance and police car on stand by at a traffic island near the Kirk Road junction.

Kirk Road/Newel Road was backed up all the way to Cloneen Drive with reports of congestion on the Ballymena Rd/ Kilraughts Rd as well.