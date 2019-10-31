Ballymoney River being polluted: councillor appeals for public's help to find mystery 'Tirm Trail' heating oil leak

USERS of the 'Trim Trail' and residents from nearby developments have been expressing concern about the ongoing oil leak coming down the Ballymoney River from above the railway bridge.

The leak was first reported last Sunday and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers have attended the scene a number of times.

They have put up a boom of sorts, which seems to be making little difference to the oil, that is still coming down.

The smell of what is believed to be heating oil is pungent around the scene and local residents report that it can be smelt inside their houses at night, even with the windows closed.

The Chronicle spoke with a resident at the scene who said that NIEA officers are working on the assumption that there is a heating oil leak coming from one of the adjacent houses and have narrowed these down to one small development.

Ballymoney Councillor Darryl Wilson has also attended the scene and has released a statement which said: “Since the beginning of the week a significant amount of what appears to be home heating oil has been leaking into the water here at the Riverside Park, Council and the Environment Agency are aware of the issue but to date have been unable to locate the problem.

“I am appealing to anyone that lives in the Greengage, Greenville and Eastburn (and other) areas to check their home heating oil supply for leaks.

“This leak is having a detrimental impact on the environment, this will also potentially cause damage to your property.

“If you find the leak or know where its coming from please get in touch with Council or the NI Environment Agency.”