Another accident at notorious Gracehill Road/Bregagh Road junction - thankfully no one injured

THERE has been another accident at the notorious Gracehill Road/Bregagh Road junction, that occurred late this afternoon (Wednesday October 30).

UUP Councillor Joan Baird passed the scene on her way home from a meeting to discuss safety on this very road with Department For Infrastructure (DFI) Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey.

This is the latest in a spate of accidents at this junction, one of which caused the death of American visitor Mr Michael Monroe.

Commenting Cllr Baird said: “I was on my way home from meeting with Permanent Secretary about road safety around Dark Hedges when I come upon yet another accident at Bregagh Road junction.

"Thankfully no one injured.”

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann and Mr Taylor William Taylor of Farmers for Action had also attended the meeting.

DFI had agreed last Friday to put up 'Stop' signs at this junction and Walker's Cross further along Gracehill Road towards Ballymoney.

More details to follow when we get them.