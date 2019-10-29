Unforgettable day for charity fundraiser Andy

A GREEN-FINGERED Garvagh grandfather received his British Empire Medal at Hillsborough Castle earlier this month for services to charity spanning more than two decades.

Andy McClarty, whose summer charity plant sale at First Garvagh Presbyterian Church Hall raised £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "It was a great day; one of the best of my life."

Andy and his team of tireless helpers, he affectionately calls his 'Blue Rinse Brigade,' are staging their annual festive fundraiser at First Garvagh Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 7, from 10am until 2pm.

All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Society.

* For full story see this week's Coleraine and Ballymoney Chronicles.