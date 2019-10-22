‘Brought a tear to my eye’ - a dad commends spontaneous generosity of local pupil

‘Brought a tear to my eye’ - a dad commends spontaneous generosity of local pupil

Mia Mullan with the wee cuddly fur ball given to her in a spontaneous act of kindness by Our Lady of Lourdes pupil Chloe. SPB43-16

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE 'selflessness' of a pupil from Our Lady of Lourdes school in Ballymoney has been commended by a grateful dad after she bought a cuddly meerkat toy for his three year old, in a spontaneous act of kindness.
Mr Paul Mullan contacted the paper last Thursday (Oct 17) asking us to help him find the “lovely kind little child from Our Lady of Lourdes school who made our day today.”
Paul takes up the story: “

For full story see this week's Chronicle. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Remembering Noel

Noel McIlfatrick with proud parents Frank and Cecelia after he graduated with a degree in law. SPB42-06

Remembering Noel

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354