Deloitte secures buyer for Wrightbus

Deloitte has today confirmed that Bamford Bus Company Limited (“Bamford Bus Company”) has agreed to buy the business and assets related to the former Wrightbus business in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Michael Magnay and Peter Allen of Deloitte were last month appointed as joint administrators to Wrights Group Limited, Wrightbus Limited, Wright En-Drive Limited, Wright Composites Limited and Metallix Limited.

Bamford Bus Company has agreed a deal to buy the business and assets of Wrights Group Limited, Wrightbus Limited, Wright En-Drive Limited and Metallix Limited. The deal also includes an option to acquire the international division of Wright Group Limited. The full terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Bamford Bus Company is currently determining the size and composition of the workforce required for its future plans, but the 60 staff retained by the joint administrators have transferred to Bamford Bus Company.

In a separate deal, Jans Composites Limited has also agreed the purchase of Wright Composites Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Three staff members who were retained by the joint administrators, have transferred with the business.

The purchaser is currently determining the size and the composition of the workforce it requires going forward.

Peter Allen, joint administrator, said: “We are delighted to have reached a deal with Bamford Bus Company to secure the future of the business in Ballymena.

After making extensive efforts to find a buyer, we are confident the new owner represents a bright future for a key employer in Northern Ireland.”

Collectively the former Wrightbus companies were involved in the design and manufacture of buses and associated parts for the global market, including for the UK and Republic of Ireland. Established in 1946, the business is headquartered in Ballymena in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.