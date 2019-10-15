Mum welcomes plans to relax Northern Ireland abortion laws

A KILREA mum who carried her baby son for more than two months, knowing that he was not going to survive, has welcomed plans to relax Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

Guidance for healthcare professionals has set out changes to the law after Monday, October 21, if the Executive is not restored by then.

Tara Devaney, who is from Coleraine, was devastated when a 14-week scan in February 2017 at Causeway Hospital showed that her baby son had Anencephaly, a rare condition that prevents the normal development of the brain and skull bones. Almost all babies diagnosed with the condition die before birth.

Medics thought that 31-year-old Tara, who is a nursing auxiliary at Causeway Hospital, would lose her baby that week.

