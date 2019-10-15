We are on the move!

AS the Chronicle prepares to celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, an exciting new chapter is about to unfold at our head office in Coleraine.

While staff will temporarily re-locate just round the corner, to new premises on the Lodge Road, the historic listed Railway Road building will be transformed by new owners Abigail and Roger Glasgow who are determined to preserve the prime site for future generations.

Once the major refurbishment scheme has been completed, the Chronicle staff will return as anchor tenants in a state-of-the-art ‘co-working space’ business hub.

“This move to the Lodge Road represents an end of an era but the start of a bright new one for us as well,” commented Chronicle Editor John Fillis.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.