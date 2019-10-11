Bamford 'deal done with Wright family' - praises MP for hard work

A statement from Jo Bamford just issued says the ‘deal is done’ with Wright family.

He said: “We are delighted to announce that this morning I have agreed terms on a deal in principle with the Wright family for the Wrightbus factory and land.

“We are still to conclude a deal with the administrators but are pleased to report this important step in the right direction.

“I would like to thank Ian Paisley MP for his hard work and diligence in helping to mediate what has at times been a tricky negotiation.”

Ian Paisley MP said: “I welcome the announcement today by Jo Bamford that after weeks of hard work a deal has now been made on the Wrightbus site and is concluding the final arrangements with the administrator to take over Wrightbus and get men and women back to work building buses in Ballymena.

“ I am delighted that after asking Jo Bamford to consider Ballymena as a location for a significant business investment this has resulted in this deal.

“The farm land that will be a legacy to William Wright’s industrial prowess is a fitting tribute to him and i know that Jo Bamford will work with the council on making sure that is used accordingly.

“To the workers of Ballymena I salute your fortitude and patience and hope you are never put through something like this again.”