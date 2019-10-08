Bushmills woman completes three peaks challenge for Air Ambulance

A YEAR on from a serious road traffic collision, Bushmills woman Rebekah Jones has taken part in the three peak challenge to raise funds for the Air Ambulance.

On the day of Rebekah's accident, which occurred near Saintfield, the Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene.

The work of the NI Fire service, Ambulance service , PSNI along with the Air Ambulance trauma team and surgeons at the RVH not only saved Rebekah's life but has ensured that her recovery from life changing injuries has been made possible.

Speaking after the accident, Rebekah said: “I remember everything about the incident. I could see the collision was going to happen, so I slammed on my brakes."

