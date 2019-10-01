Planning delays the worst in Northern Ireland

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council takes longer than any other local authority to process all but the most significant planning applications.

New figures delivered to elected members of the Planning Committee on Wednesday showed ‘local development applications’ remained in the system for an average of 21 weeks.

That put Causeway Coast and Glens bottom of the 11-council league table and well short of the government's 15-week target.

