Councillors are split over Remembrance event advert

Sinn Fein back ‘more modest’ option

Remembrance Day in Coleraine.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council should take a full-page back cover advert on the event programme accompanying November's Festival of Remembrance, according to unionist councillors.

The move, costing £1,200, was agreed despite concerns expressed by Sinn Fein and SDLP councilors over the council's perilous financial situation.

The event organised by the Royal British Legion takes place at Belfast's Waterfront Hall on November 2.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

