Borough salaries £2k less than NI average

A NEW report shows the average private-sector employee in Causeway Coast and Glens earns £2000 less than Northern Ireland's median annual salary.
In 2018 earnings across Northern Ireland averaged out at £21,923 per year.
In Causeway Coast and Glens, the figure was just £19,900.
The bad news is compounded by the fact that the borough is more reliant than most on private-sector jobs.
