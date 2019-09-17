Borough salaries £2k less than NI average

A NEW report shows the average private-sector employee in Causeway Coast and Glens earns £2000 less than Northern Ireland's median annual salary.

In 2018 earnings across Northern Ireland averaged out at £21,923 per year.

In Causeway Coast and Glens, the figure was just £19,900.

The bad news is compounded by the fact that the borough is more reliant than most on private-sector jobs.

