Sit down and talk!

A TRADE Union official has appealed to local councillors to come together to help address issues such as low pay, wage caps and the lack of investment in public services, amongst others.

A lack of devolution is hampering progress at the moment, a special deputation meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was told on Thursday.

Owen Reidy, who is part of the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions says that, already, there have been positive meetings with MPs and MLAs surrounding the establishment of a social dialogue forum which aims to bring elected representatives together in an attempt to address issues.

