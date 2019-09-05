Support Ballymoney Posties High Street collection for Cancer Research

BALLYMONEY Postmen are out on High Street beside their depot today (Sept 5) doing their 13th annual collection for Cancer Research UK.

Over 60,000 has been raised for the Ballymoney Committee of Cancer Research in those years and organiser Adrian Nichol is anticipating another good year.

Speaking on the job on High Street, Adrian said:

“We are out all day today till 4.30pm, so far the Ballymoney public have been just brilliant, really generous as ever, you would nearly need a wee machine to lift it is coming so well.”

"We would just like to thank everyone who has contributed and who will contributed, it is much appreciated and goes to a good cause," he said.

The town's postmen have already held a no uniform day and a golf day as well as a Big Breakfast held this morning.

As Adrian said they will be on High Street beside the depot till 4.30pm, but don't worry if you miss them because there will be buckets in local post offices and some shops until the weekend, so you can still support this worthy cause.