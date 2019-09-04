Speed Detection Device installed in Macfin after residents raise speeding concerns

THE PSNI set up a Speed Detection Device (SDD) in Macfin yesterday (Tuesday Sept 3), responding to local concerns about speeding vehicles.

Police have been doing this in many towns and villages across the Ballymoney and Moyle areas in recent months.

Shocking figures were revealed in Dervock at the beginning of the summer, with hundreds of motorists per day speeding through the village.

SDDs have since gone up in Rasharkin, Ballycastle and other towns and villages, with local people awaiting the release of figures with interest.

In the picture is Constable Coyle from Ballycastle NPT with a resident of Macfin.