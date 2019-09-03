Mosside man expresses frustrations with the facilities at Riverside Park Ballymoney

A MOSSIDE man has appealed to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Rivers Agency to improve the facilities on offer at the Riverside Park in Ballymoney.

Samuel Campbell, who regularly attends the park to fish, told The Chronicle that the river has been 'neglected' and has been for quite some time.

“The river is not in care and the Department has neglected their part.

“Anglers spend £90 for a licence and permit, yet the river is in a poor condition and it is so frustrating.

“I recently took a photo of a long metal rod that was dumped into the river and it is still there after a few weeks.

“It is an absolute mess and I've contacted the relevant authorities to address the issues, but very little has been done.”

