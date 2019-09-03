THE search is on for more Street Pastors to ensure the safety of late-night revellers in the Triangle and Ballymoney areas.

Pastors are on duty on Saturday nights outside bars and nightclubs and patrol local housing estates on Friday nights.

They also provide valuable cover at some football matches and band parades, working closely with local PSNI and other agencies. Their ethos is to listen, care and help those out enjoying the night-time economy.

Local Councillor Stephanie Quigley, whose first role was pioneering the vital project in 2014, is now President.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.