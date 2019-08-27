GCSE results at Cross and Passion College

PUPILS from Cross and Passion College, once again, set records with their GCSE outcomes as the long-awaited brown envelopes were opened on Thursday morning in school.

This year, 81% of the pupils achieved at least 5 A*-C grades, including English and Mathematics, a figure that ensures the College is one of the top achieving all-ability schools in the country.

Coupled with the tremendous ‘A’-Level results pupils achieved the previous week, there is an air of celebration and success as the school community begin the new academic year together.

The Principal of Cross and Passion, Mr Paul McClean, was full of praise for the pupils and staff at the school as they celebrated the success of the young people.

He said: “For many years, Cross and Passion College has been recognised as a centre of high achievement, expectation and support. That said, the young people continue to rise to their challenges and have obtained another stunning, record-breaking set of results.

“On the pupils’ behalf, I would like to pay a great tribute to all of our staff in school, who go way beyond the call of duty in their support for young people.

“These results are celebrated today but, just like the Post-16 results, it is the many hours of late night planning, marking and preparing lessons that have ensured the young people have the best chance to reach their full potential.

“These GCSE results are the outcomes of five years of hard work, not to mention the support and dedication of their primary school teachers before that, and in that time our staff have provided academic, pastoral, emotional and social support to the young people, allowing them to flourish.