‘Appalled’ at £8000 Cloughmills bonfire site clean up bill

11th night bonfire site on Ballycregagh Road, Cloughmills in early June.

CLOUGHMILLS Sinn Fein councillor Cathal McLaughlin has said that he is “appalled” at the £8000 he claims was the cost to ratepayers of a clean up of an 11th night bonfire near the village.
Cllr McLaughlin made his remarks in respect of the bonfire site on Ballycregagh Road, subsequently abandoned in favour of a beacon fire, behind Patton's bar in the village.
Cllr McLaughlin had first blasted fly tipping at the site in a statement at the beginning of June, saying then that he had received an assurance from Causeway Coast & Glens Council (CC&G) Environmental Services department that the clean up would be completed shortly.
   
RATEPAYERS    
Now, having heard the costs involved, Cllr McLaughlin said: “When I asked for an update on the cost to clear the site l was appalled when I was told the bill came to £8,850.This is a considerable sum of money, which has to be met from the money collected from ratepayers.

