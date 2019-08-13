‘Appalled’ at £8000 Cloughmills bonfire site clean up bill

CLOUGHMILLS Sinn Fein councillor Cathal McLaughlin has said that he is “appalled” at the £8000 he claims was the cost to ratepayers of a clean up of an 11th night bonfire near the village.

Cllr McLaughlin made his remarks in respect of the bonfire site on Ballycregagh Road, subsequently abandoned in favour of a beacon fire, behind Patton's bar in the village.

Cllr McLaughlin had first blasted fly tipping at the site in a statement at the beginning of June, saying then that he had received an assurance from Causeway Coast & Glens Council (CC&G) Environmental Services department that the clean up would be completed shortly.



RATEPAYERS

Now, having heard the costs involved, Cllr McLaughlin said: “When I asked for an update on the cost to clear the site l was appalled when I was told the bill came to £8,850.This is a considerable sum of money, which has to be met from the money collected from ratepayers.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle.