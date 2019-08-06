Eileen supports son-in-law Jonny's New York Marathon fundraising in memory of his mum

STRONG community support was in evidence at the Action Cancer charity Coffee Morning held in Toberdoney Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday.

Organised by Mrs Eileen White, the event is the latest fundraiser for Eileen's son in law Jonny Graham, who is taking part in the 2019 New York Marathon in aid of the charity on November 3.

To mark the 10th anniversary of his mum Ann's death from cancer Jonny has pledged to raise £3,300 to help Action Cancer's cancer prevention, detection and support services.

Eileen and Jonny were delighted at the £1500 raised, with Eileen saying: “We were delighted at how well things went thanks to the excellent support from the local community. We were trying to keep a count, which was difficult with people coming and going, but I think its safe to say that at least 100 people came along."

