BARK get £44,000 grant for rehoming kennels refurb

BENVARDEN Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) near Ballybogey, have received a grant for almost £44,000 from an animal charity to refurbish their kennels.

Support Adoption For Pets, a charity run by retail chain Pets At Home have agreed to give the local kennels £43,966.

Commenting on social media, Louise of Bark said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Trustees at the Charity Support Adoption for Pets and also Laura Messenger Grant Funding Coordindator.

“We approached Support Adoption for Pets for a grant to refurbish our rehoming kennels. By refurbishing these kennels it would mean getting the sheds insulated before winter and giving the dogs much larger space to run around inside so that their stay with us would more comfortable until finding their new homes.

“By the time I was finished getting quotes, the refurbishments costs where sitting at £43,966.

“I am delighted to say that the Charity Support Adoption for Pets has granted us this amount.

“In 2006 Pets at Home founded this Charity and since then they've transformed the lives of thousand of pets in need by supporting local rescue centres through their Grant Funding.

“Am so excited for the dogs to get these new warm kennels!”