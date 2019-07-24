Three due in court in connection with Finvoy Road distraction burglary

THREE men are due to appear in court in Limavady today (Wednesday July 24), charged in connection with a distraction burglary in the Finvoy Road area of Ballymoney on Monday July 22.

Police have charged the men, aged 18, 26 and 45, with burglary and going equipped for burglary and are expected to in the Magistrates’ Court later today.

Detectives are still appealing for information in relation to the incident, with Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "Shortly after 2.30pm it was reported that a man distracted the male homeowner at the rear of his property while another male entered the house and stole a number of items of jewellery before making off. The males are reported to have made off in a white coloured vehicle.

“A vehicle matching the description was stopped by police on the Dunsilly roundabout outside Antrim and a number of stolen items recovered. Three males who were travelling in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who saw a white coloured Ford Kuga in the Finvoy Road area of Ballymoney this afternoon to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1082 22/07/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to treat with caution unexpected persons who come to your door. Bogus callers use many guises. They may offer to do work around your property. Other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities. When your attention is distracted an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value. Often you will not be aware this has occurred until they have left. Genuine callers will carry ID. Please ask them to provide their ID documents for your inspection before permitting entry to your home. I would also urge people to be aware of any neighbours or relatives that may be potentially targeted in this way.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101."