Boris is new Tory leader and Prime Minister

New Tory leader and PM Boris Johnston.
Tuesday 23 July 2019 12:00
BORIS Johnson is the new Tory leader and PM winning in the ballot of Conservative Party members by 92153 votes to 46656 against Jeremy Hunt.
He takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday.
