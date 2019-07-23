Offaly Well Done

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTRUSH golfer Graeme McDowell hopes The Open Championship will return to the north coast within five years, to build on the success of last week.

McDowell, who admitted that The 148th Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club was just about the ‘perfect week,’ claimed it would be fitting for the world’s oldest major to make an almost immediate return.

“I've heard the whispers that we could be back here as soon as five years from now,” he said following his final round on Sunday.

“I think with the financial commitment that Portrush has made for this, for it to get the recognition and then get back here soon, to keep that Portrush train rolling, it would be huge.

“If we have to wait another ten years, the icing might rub off between now and then. People might forget a little bit.

“Hopefully we can get back soon. It would be very, very special,” he added.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Simple STOP sign preferred

The scene of the last serious accident at the Gracehill Rd/ Bregagh Road junction on May 21. WK2250-K-MY.

Simple STOP sign preferred

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354