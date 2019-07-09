New booklet records the stories of Rasharkin and Finvoy Great War heroes

'POPPIES and Skylarks' the new booklet which records the role played in the Great War by people from the Rasharkin and Finvoy parishes was launched recently at Ballymaconnelly Orange Hall.

Called so because skylarks flew over the battlefields where the poppies grew, the book is the result of years of painstaking research about the lives of the 260 men and women who served in that terrible conflict.

One of the speakers at the launch was Ballymoney Historian Keith Beattie, who said: "Many congratulations to Ballymaconnelly & District Heritage Group for the successful launch event for their book.

"The book contains detailed profiles of the men from their area who served during the First World War and includes a wealth of remarkable, new and unpublished information.

"It is an impressive example of a grassroots community project and a credit to everyone involved. I’m told, as anticipated, it is already selling fast and anyone who wants a copy should contact the Heritage Group as soon as possible."

