Glarryford couple's weapons hoard and bomb factory for 'doomsday scenario’ court hears

A COURT has heard an unemployed schizophrenic man and his classroom assistant wife, who face terror-related charges relating to an alleged bomb-making factory, were preparing for a “doomsday scenario”.



Robert James Templeton (33) and Natasha Templeton (31), both of Cladytown Road at Glarryford were preparing for the end of the world, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told on Monday.



A police officer said Natasha Templeton said both she and her husband are Christians and were following a doctrine that they were preparing for “end times”.



The detective said that was believed to be a reference to the “Apocalypse” and the “Second Coming” which involved people believing they should hoard items for that purpose.



He said that normally referred to just food. A defence lawyer said there had been a sermon a number of months ago at a church in the Ballymena area “about a doomsday scenario" in which church-goes were encouraged “to stock their cupboards”.

The couple were remanded in custody after District Judge Liam McNally refused bail applications as he believed the material, which also included a large haul of ammunition, was being stock-piled for “nefarious” reasons.



As well as a large quantity of chemicals, which police believe were for making “home made explosives”, there were also items for making “improvised explosive devices” and “pipe bombs”.

Other items found at the property included a horde of swords, knives, axes, balaclavas, walkie-talkies and a book entitled 'US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook'.





