AA correct apostrophe catastrophe on Ballymoney bypass

AA correct apostrophe catastrophe on Ballymoney bypass

AA sign on Ballymoney bypass now reads - Sat Nav, - not - Sat Nav's. WK29 -AM-001

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE AA has amended the error on their advisory yellow signage on Ballymoney bypass and other major roads directing people to the much anticipated golf Open in Portrush.

Soon after the temporary signage went up in the middle of last week the apostrophe police were quickly on the ball questioning whether 'Sat Nav's' was grammatically correct on the sign which read: The Open Turn of Sat Nav's & Follow Signs.

The Chronicle approached the AA on this most vexed of issues and are now glad to report that they, true to their word, have had the signs amended.

Commenting, Jack Cousens, head caddie at the AA, said: "Rather than a hole in one, we've found ourselves in a bunker as deep as Big Nellie over this. Golfers (and their drivers) on the 'fairway' to The Open can rest assured they'll find their way to the first tee if they follow the yellow signs."
Wouldn't it be great if all organisations and public bodies responded to issues so quickly.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354